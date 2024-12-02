CellPoint Digital, Continuum Commerce partner to boost payment orchestration and FX

Given the general context that the global ecommerce market is estimated to have reached USD 5.5 trillion in 2021, of which 22% is cross-border, the deployment of CellPoint’s payment orchestration with Continuum’s multi-currency and FX services is said to optimise the customer experience; maximise checkout conversion; manage FX risk exposure; and generate a new revenue stream for merchants.

CellPoint’s payment orchestration solves many of the challenges specific to the airline sector for which Continuum has traditionally used the platform; it also has much broader applications, especially in light of the boom in cross-border transactions, IBS Intelligence detailed on the story.

CellPoint Digital began working with Continuum in 2021, when Continuum’s multi-currency and FX services were integrated into CellPoint’s payment orchestration platform, allowing customers to pay in their preferred currency and with their preferred payment method.

