CellPoint Digital and Sabre join forces



With this partnership, Sabre customers will now have access to CellPoint Digital's suite of payment services, allowing them to gain more control and efficiency in their payment ecosystems globally.





CellPoint Digital's widely adopted payment solutions are a complement to Sabre's technology solutions. Both full-service and low-cost airlines and other travel companies can implement CellPoint Digital's payment orchestration platform and benefit from access to integrated payment processing, routing, and settlement.











Direct connection and integration

By integrating with Sabre's technology solutions, CellPoint Digital's payment services will be directly connected and pre-configured for all current and prospective airline merchants and other travel companies. By joining forces, the companies can help more airlines and travel merchants regain control of their payment processes and full financial supply chain.







Combining strengths

CellPoint Digital is a key player in payment orchestration, and its Velocity platform allows airlines and travel merchants to route transactions to preferred acquirers, quickly add new acquirers, and streamline cross-border payments, all of which help to mitigate costs and increase conversions. CellPoint Digital also allows airlines and travel merchants to roll out more payment options to passengers and travellers, creating a more positive booking experience, minimising abandoned transactions, and growing revenue. Sabre provides its customers with the next-generation solutions they need for more revenue streams, improve efficiencies, and enhance the customer experience.







About CellPoint Digital

CellPoint Digital is a fintech providing payment solutions for the airline industry. CellPoint Digital's main solution is a payment orchestration platform that optimises digital payment transactions from cards or alternative payment methods and accelerates the deployment of new payment options. Merchants can scale their own payment ecosystem across the world, unify the customer payment experience across their website, mobile apps and other channels, optimise the routing of each transaction, increase conversion rates, and minimise payment costs.







About Sabre

Sabre Corporation is a software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies, and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue, and offer personalised traveller experiences. Through its travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than USD 260 billion worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in the US, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

