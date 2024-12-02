Céline goes omnichannel with new digital version

The launch will be marked by a digital advertising campaign in France from mid-December. The rollout will reach Europe and the US in 2018, with Japan to follow in 2019.

The minimal design of the new web site matches Céline’s sober brand image. Céline ecommerce will also provide a full set of related servicess, such as buy online and collect in store, return in store, request online an appointment in store or organise a pick-up at your home.

It will also be accessible worldwide, showing a larger product selection. Céline has been taking tentative steps into the digital sphere this year with the launch in February of its Instagram account, which now has 639,000 followers. In November 2017, it launched a WeChat account to service clients on the Chinese platform.