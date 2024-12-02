



By including Precision Payments into its procedures, Celero is set to grow its annual card processing volume across North America to surpass USD 28 billion. Since the start of its operations in 2009, Precision is a provider of electronic payment services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with the company being committed to tailored solutions and optimised customer service.











Celero Commerce is a full-service, integrated electronic commerce solution provider enabled by technology, strategic collaborations, and business intelligence. The company delivers SMEs payment processing services, business management software, and data intelligence, supporting them in reaching profitability and scaling their business.





Scaling operations across North America

The acquisition of Precision is set to solidify Celero’s presence within the multi-lane retail industry and expand its network of sales professionals serving local communities across North America. When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Precision underlined that by joining Celero, their company’s clients can benefit from an expanded range of products and services, which in turn allow them to growth their operations and capabilities. At the same time, Celero mentioned that the agreement with Precision and by integrating the latter’s team into its company is set to enable the company to continue to build SME-focused fintech solutions while also expanding and optimising its features. Also, the move falls in line with both Celero and Precision’s commitment to providing high-tech, high-touch solutions, which can support clients in having a more sustainable growth journey.

The current move follows MX and Celero’s partnership from October 2022, when the two companies worked towards integrating the former’s personal finance management tools (PFM) into the latter’s digital banking solution. The deal allowed Celero credit union clients to implement the MX platform and offer their members personalised, secure financial guidance about spending, budgeting, debt management, and account aggregation online and via a mobile banking app.