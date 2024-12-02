Celerant Technology virtualises physical stores via its new launch

According to MARTECHSERIES, the company launched an online platform for multi-store retailers that virtualises their physical stores. The platform creates a virtual store based on inventory at each individual store and streamlines same day curbside and in store pickup. Besides, Celerant’s Virtual Store pulls real-time product data from the retailer’s POS database and displays those products online based on the retailer’s department structure.

Moreover, retailers who do not already have an ecommerce site can pull product images from their smart phones and upload them directly into the Virtual Store, while shoppers can select stores near them, view the virtual showcase, purchase products available at that location, and select in store or curbside pickup.

Celerant’s Virtual Store integrates with Celerant’s retail solutions Cumulus Retail (a SaaS solution for small businesses) and Stratus Enterprise (a real-time onmichannel commerce platform). The virtual store includes an online shopping cart, accepts multiple payment types, and calculates sales tax based on the state/county of each physical store.