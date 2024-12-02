Celerant partners Sezzle for BNPL

With this collaboration, retailers are enabled to add Sezzle Pay to their Celerant ecommerce website to provide BNPL with 0% APR and connect with existing Sezzle users, helping increase online sales and potential customers alike. What is more, Sezzle’s integration for Celerant’s in-store point-of-sale solution is set to be available in the time to come.





BNPL and Celerant, Sezzle collaboration details

Celerant’s ecommerce platform enables retailers to provide Sezzle to customers directly on their website, with the process of launching Sezzle being fast, secure, and risk-free, as Sezzle pays the merchant in full at the time of purchase and takes on the risk of any missed payments.

Once Sezzle is enabled, customers have the option to select it as a payment method when at checkout and have the order split into four interest-free payments to be made over six weeks with instant approval, thus allowing them to purchase the wanted products and pay later. The announcement further details that following a customer’s purchase via Sezzle, the funds are deposited into the merchant’s bank account in a direct manner within 1-3 business days.











Being a preferred payment option for a multitude of shoppers, the press release advises that by providing Sezzle, retailers can access the company’s user network to attract an increased number of customers and turn them into repeat shoppers at all stages of their credit journey. Sezzle users are enabled to locate a retailer’s products together with the most up-to-date deals straight from their Sezzle mobile app and purchase the items they want.

What is more, the orders placed on the Sezzle app flow into Celerant’s back-office software directly, similar to how they would from within their own ecommerce website, allowing the retailers to have orders from all channels managed in a single place.

Commenting on the news, Ian Goldman, President, and CEO of Celerant stated that as an increasing number of consumers turn to instant credit apps to make ends meet, the company saw it important to have its technology expanded with additional consumer financing options. With Sezzle being a BNPL solution provider, the collaboration between the two provides increased options for Celerant retailers to offer their customers payment flexibility and assist financially with bigger purchases, which in turn helps grow the company’s retailers’ online sales.

Adding on this, Paul Paradis, co-founder, and Chief Revenue Officer, Sezzle advised that they are looking forward to partnering with a retail software company and bringing Sezzle’s BNPL financing to consumers shopping at Celerant’s brands’ ecosystem. As per their statement, Sezzle provides Celerant merchants with an experience that resonates with all consumers, particularly millennials and Gen Z who showcase appreciation towards the 0 interest and 0 fees functionality when paying on time, alongside the option for building credit.