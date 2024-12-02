



Previously available for Celerant's ecommerce platform, the integration now enables retailers to offer BNPL options at the point of sale in physical stores.











Retailers using Celerant’s ecommerce solutions can already provide customers with various financing options, including 'pay-in-2,' 'pay-in-4,' and longer-term plans ranging from 3 to 48 months when checking out online. With the new API integration, these BNPL options are now also available in-store. There is no additional fee for retailers to implement this integration; they simply need to activate it by contacting Celerant and Sezzle.

Celerant’s retail point of sale software includes two platforms that integrate with Sezzle: Cumulus Retail eCommerce, a cost-effective SaaS solution for small-to-medium retailers, and Stratus Enterprise eCommerce, a solution with advanced and custom functionality. Retailers can start offering these financing options in-store to improve customer convenience, boost sales, and expand their customer base. The integration ensures retailers receive funds within 24 hours, providing an effective way to improve financial performance.





BNPL market to hit 900 million users by 2027

The BNPL market has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by consumers' increasing demand for flexible payment options. According to a report by Juniper Research, the number of BNPL users worldwide is expected to reach 900 million by 2027. This growth is attributed to the convenience BNPL services offer, particularly to younger consumers who prefer spreading out payments over time without incurring high-interest debt.

The recent integration between Celerant Technology and Sezzle represents a significant advancement for retailers looking to offer payment options across multiple channels. This integration not only improves the customer shopping experience but also provides retailers with tools to boost sales and improve customer loyalty. By enabling BNPL options both online and in-store, retailers can cater to a wider audience and meet the evolving demands of today's consumers.