Cegid to launch in-store omnichannel POS solution

The solution is available to retailers on both fixed and mobile POS devices and enables in-store associates to respond to an online, mobile and omnichannel customer journey.

“Shopping,” provides the following features:

Omnichannel Services – associates can help customers complete an online purchase in-store, reserve an item online and fulfil click-and-collect orders. With the platform, associates can also order an item that may not be available in-store and offer the customer a range of delivery options, such as ship to shopper’s home (ship-from-store) or store-to-store.

Customer and store intelligence – “Shopping” also gives associates access to customer and store intelligence via “Cataloging” and “Clienteling” features. With “Cataloging,” associates are provided an extensive digital catalog of all items, product data, customer feedback, images, and on-hand inventory. “Clienteling” allows for personalized customer service in stores so sales teams can significantly boost customer engagement initiatives and maximize sales.

Cloud connectivity – A number of POS solutions remain strictly “on-premise,” limiting associates from accessing in-depth store and customer information beyond their store, or delivering the omnichannel services shoppers want.

The “Shopping” POS solution will make its debut at the annual convention and expo of the National Retail Federation (NRF).