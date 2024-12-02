Cegedim selects CloudTrade as e-invoicing partner

CloudTrade’s enterprise PDF capture technology solution, available now to all Cegedim’s e-business users, will form a critical component of the UK-based company’s e-business global offer and will ensure 100% accurate data is uploaded within minutes of a supplier submitting a PDF document. Ensuring users see back office savings in the region of 60% and supplier adoption rates of over 80-90%.

CloudTrade’s technology offers Artificial Intelligence / Robotic Process Automation for document transfer, managing complex document structures with multi-line and line level data.

The patent-protected software uses rules-based technology with backward tracking search, to interpret, validate, and extrapolate semantic meaning from complex documents, of any type. So, whether its invoices, sales and purchase orders or advanced shipping notices, CloudTrade processes them automatically.