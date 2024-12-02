Cegedim e-business expands its UK with the acquisition of NetEDI

NetEDI offers cloud-based accounting, ERP integration and digitisation solutions platform that connects and automates vital business processes across all industries. With this acquisition, which follows that of both BSV and Ximantix earlier in 2019, Cegedim e-business strengthens its capacity to support its clients internationally.

With this deal, Cegedim e-business, which is currently rolling out its digitalization service SY by Cegedim, confirms its commitment to innovation, notably with the NeTIX platform providing a global PEPPOL solution.

In the 10 years since it was founded, NetEDI has carved out a leading position in the UK EDI sector and boasts over 1500 active customers including NHS Supply Chain, which manages the sourcing, delivery and supply of healthcare products, services and food for NHS trusts and healthcare organisations. Its NeTIX platform provides a single point for EDI services, ERP integration and document digitisation.