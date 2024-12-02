CedCommerce launches TikTok Shop Connector

TikTok Shop Connector seeks to enable UK- and US-based merchants to showcase and sell their products directly on the popular social content platform.





CedCommerce’s TikTok Shop Connector capabilities

TikTok Shop brings forth a unique opportunity for businesses in the UK and the US to reach an extensive and engaged audience. TikTok Shop is currently accessible in the UK, with the shopping feature being in beta for the US. Merchants located in either of these regions are enabled to leverage the powerful shopping solution towards increasing their sales and driving growth.

Looking to help simplify selling on TikTok Shop, CedCommerce has developed specialised integration solutions for ecommerce platforms such as BigCommerce, Magento, Shopify, and WooCommerce. Key features of CedCommerce’s TikTok Shop Connector, as highlighted in the announcement, include the following:

Simple setup . CedCommerce’s user-friendly interface makes it easy for merchants to connect their online stores to TikTok Shop, simplifying the onboarding process.

Product listing. Merchants are enabled to sync their product catalogues between their ecommerce store and TikTok Shop in an effortless manner, thus ensuring accurate product listings.





Real-time inventory and order sync . Merchants have the option to manage their inventory across multiple platforms seamlessly, helping prevent overselling and ensuring a hassle-free shopping experience for customers.

24/7/365 dedicated account manager. With TikTok Shop Connector, merchants are provided with access to a dedicated account manager that is set to guide them throughout the selling journey and address any concerns along the way.

Based on the information detailed in the press release, the powerful integration has helped businesses scale and maximise profits, exemplifying The Little Connection business, which integrated its BigCommerce store successfully and listed 20k products on TikTok Shop, thus being now set to optimise its sales potential.

Commenting on the company’s development, Mr Abhishek Jaiswal, CEO of CedCommerce advised that as the ecommerce landscape is rapidly changing, merchants recognise the need to diversify their portfolios. Platforms such as TikTok, known for transforming product discovery into purchases, are increasingly starting to be seen as vital components of any ecommerce strategy for merchants looking to leverage the potential of such channels.

The spokesperson believes CedCommerce to be positioned to facilitate this shift, saying that the company’s core strength is its integration solutions that enable merchants to naturally extend from ecommerce platforms to multi-sales channels such as TikTok Shop. Per their statement, this not only saves merchants’ time but also simplifies their adaptation to new channels, enabling their business expansion within a matter of minutes. As partners in their growth journey, the company seeks to go past being a solution provider and help ensure merchants' success in this new era of commerce.