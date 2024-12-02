CCW Global, HKT, DHQ Tech to explore multi-currency NFC mobile payments

The three companies are working on a mobile-payment system that is provided in Hong Kong through HKT Payment Limited, a member of HKT Group, under a stored value facilities license granted by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority in 2016.

The collaboration is an extension of the agreement signed between PCCW Global and DHQ Tech in March 2017 to explore the technological and regulatory viability of developing the city of Hengqin into a global business and communications hub.

The companies didn’t disclose the time frame for the current project.