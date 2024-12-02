CCS launches new technology expense management framework

It offers participating customers access to seven TEM services aimed at reducing the cost of their communications infrastructure. The framework differs from an earlier version with a similar aim by providing for a more direct relationship between customers and the supplier, and is open to central government departments, local councils, police forces, NHS trusts and other public sector bodies.

The service, which will be available under the deal until July 2021, includes access to a TEM online portal, contact services, a personal cost management service, support in tactical billing and ordering, historical billing audits, physical audits and one-off ‘snapshot’ audit of billing data.

CCS said the Calero Veropath solution helps organisations save money by examining the entire lifecycle of their telecom estate to identify where savings can be made. It is delivered through the Microsoft Azure Cloud environment.