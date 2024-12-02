CCC launches online shop in Hungary and Austria

The group already operates two ecommerce platforms in Hungary, while in Austria this will be its first ecommerce platform.

By launching its online shop in both Hungary and Austria, the footwear retailer now has an ecommerce presence in 16 different markets across Europe. In Hungary, the group already operates the online Eobuwie store as well as the online fashion platform Modivo.

In 2020, the online shop CCC.eu was also launched in Romania, while it opened in the Czech Republic and Slovakia at the end of 2019. The Group has plans to launch the online store in more markets in the future.