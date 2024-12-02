CCAvenue partners with Mashreq to expand in the UAE

The partnership is to launch an ecommerce and m-commerce payment solution in UAE. The payment solution will offer integration and customizations to smaller businesses and individuals. To larger enterprises the platform will provide automated electronic invoicing through SMS and e-mail, multiple currency processing, marketing tools and social media in-stream payments.

A social engagement, online brand marketing and performance analytics tool called CCAvenue Brand 360°, will also be provided to its enterprise customers.

CCAvenue is a South Asian payment gateway solution powering 85% of e-merchants in India with multi-currency, multiple payment options online payment processing services. CCAvenue is the only complete PG solution in the region that offers the full spectrum of Internet payment options.