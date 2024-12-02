CCAvenue launches multi-currency payment gateway

The new platform includes a series of features such as Smart Dynamic Routing, iFrame integration for shopping, Retry for completing failed transaction and 1-Click Checkout for checkout process. Along with payment gateway, CCAvenue now offers a customisable webstore, merchants can choose from a range of templates to build their own website.

CCAvenue is a South Asian payment gateway solution powering 85% of e-merchants in India with multi-currency, multiple payment options online payment processing services. CCAvenue is the only complete PG solution in the region that offers the full spectrum of Internet payment options.