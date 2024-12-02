CBS NorthStar teams up with Datacap for enhanced payments

This collaboration aims to bolster payment processing capabilities and address historical challenges faced by CBS NorthStar's clients. Recognizing the evolving needs of its clientele, CBS NorthStar sought out Datacap's extensive experience and innovative solutions to enhance transaction handling. The partnership is positioned to offer unparalleled flexibility and efficiency in payment processing, potentially remedying past inconveniences and solidifying a path for future success.

Representatives of CBS NorthStar highlighted the significance of the partnership, emphasizing Datacap's four-decade-long experience in the payments industry and its potential to benefit CBS NorthStar's clientele immensely. Datacap representatives expressed excitement about partnering with CBS NorthStar, particularly praising their ability to blend industry experience with emerging technologies.

Key features and benefits of the partnership include universal payments integration, industry-leading omnichannel payment solutions, OS-agnostic payment options, and versatility across various business verticals.





This collaboration marks a milestone for CBS NorthStar, showcasing its commitment to addressing past challenges and fostering a prosperous future. By integrating Datacap's innovative payment solutions, CBS NorthStar aims to offer clients unprecedented flexibility and reliability in payment processing.

Both CBS NorthStar and Datacap are eager to embark on this journey together, promising a new era of payment processing characterized by flexible omnichannel solutions and enhanced customer satisfaction.





About the companies

CBS NorthStar specializes in redefining service in the hospitality industry through innovative technology solutions. With over 20 years of experience, their platform aims to enhance operational efficiency, boost revenue, and enrich the guest experience for restaurants and hospitality businesses.

Datacap Systems develops payment processor and hardware-agnostic omnichannel integrated payment solutions for various Point of Sale systems. Their solutions allow Point of Sale developers to stay updated with industry standards and trends, enabling them to focus on POS innovation rather than payments integration.