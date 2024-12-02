CBOSS and Capstone Health Alliance enter agreement for payment solution

CBOSS brings to Capstone members its Central Payment Portal (CPP) Platform that automates the payment process and offers different methods to collect revenue.

From enterprise software solutions to managed services, CBOSS specializes in the design and implementation of portal solutions for e-payment processing, workflow automation and content management using industry-standard platforms and tools.

Capstone Health Alliance is a regional purchasing organization affiliated with WNC Health Network. Capstone’s contracting strategy allows hospitals of various sizes and locations to substantially improve their cost savings opportunities through the power of aggregation.