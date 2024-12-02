CBM to approve QR code payment transactions in Myanmar

A CBM’ official has stated that payments via QR code will be made available by the end of 2019 when a standard for such payments, MMQR, is implemented.

UnionPay International launched a guidebook on cashless transactions including with QR codes in June 2019 in anticipation of CBM’s approval of this mobile payment system. The main objective of this guidebook is to educate and prepare people for a cashless society.

Moreover, UnionPay is currently working on getting CBM’s approval for its QR code system to be implemented in the country.