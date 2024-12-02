This collaboration positions CBI as the first bank in the country to offer areeba’s payment management capabilities, aiming to support the expansion of digital payments within the region.

The partnership will enable CBI to leverage areeba’s technology platform, designed to streamline the launch and management of digital payment products. With nearly half of MENA's fintech startups based in the UAE, the agreement aims to promote innovation and competitiveness in the local fintech sector.

Growth of UAE's fintech sector

According to the official press release, the UAE’s fintech industry is on a growth trajectory, supported by government policies and increasing demand for digital financial services. The sector’s assets under management are projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2029. Against this backdrop, the collaboration between CBI and areeba is expected to provide fintechs with the infrastructure needed to scale operations, aligning with the UAE’s goal of supporting a digital-first economy.

Officials from CBI stated that the partnership reflects the bank's commitment to empowering fintech companies through advanced payment tools, emphasising the alignment of this initiative with the UAE's broader ambition of becoming a global fintech hub. Similarly, areeba officials highlighted the significance of offering scalable and customisable card issuance solutions to meet the evolving needs of fintechs and neobanks in the region.

This agreement builds on CBI’s efforts to integrate advanced technology into its operations. Recently, the bank collaborated with zypl.ai, a generative AI startup specialising in lending solutions. Such initiatives underline CBI's dedication to improving the UAE's financial ecosystem through innovation.





A closer look at the two companies

Established in 1991 and headquartered in Dubai, CBI provides a wide range of banking services, including corporate, retail, and Islamic banking. Listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), the bank is regulated by the UAE Central Bank and the Securities and Commodities Authority. CBI focuses on supporting businesses and individuals with technology-driven solutions and has received several industry awards for innovation.

As for areeba, it is a payment infrastructure provider offering scalable and secure solutions for banks and fintechs. Its platform facilitates seamless payment experiences and adapts to diverse market requirements, aiming to help its clients stay competitive in the digital payments space.