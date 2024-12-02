CB, Ethoca launch new service for merchants to reduce chargebacks

The CB Alerts portal provides e-merchants with an early warning of cardholder confirmed fraudulent transactions and creates a valuable window of time to prevent a fraudulent sale, stop the shipment of goods and/or interrupt the provision of services. E-merchants can therefore limit the risk of fraud and delinquency-related losses and reduce the number of complaints from otherwise defrauded customers.

E-merchants subscribing to the CB Alerts service receive notification of fraudulent transactions to as soon as cardholders report piracy, loss or theft of their payment card to their bank. E-merchants then may cancel the sales process and avoid the dissatisfaction of their customer. For large, high volume e-tailers, CB Alerts automates the notification process for greater operational efficiency.

The CB Alerts portal is secure, with a strong user authentication process, and complies with regulatory requirements for data protection (GDPR compliance and PCI DSS certification), according to the official press release.

