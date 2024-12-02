Cayan reveals new payment platform for SMBs and retailers

For smaller retailers who do not have a point-of-sale (POS) system, Genius STX enables a checkout which includes acceptance of mobile payments like Apple and Android Pay via NFC/QR codes and chip cards (EMV).

In addition to accepting mobile payments and EMV, Genius STX also enables small retailers to handle digital signature capture, cash back, transaction history and gift card support, including activation, sale, refund, add value and balance inquiry.

Cayan`s Genius STX is currently being rolled out via a pilot program.