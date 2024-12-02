Cayan partners CardFlight for EMV mobile POS

As part of the partnership, Cayan will provide CardFlights SwipeSimple solution to merchant costumers nationwide. The solution provides EMV-ready mobile card readers, payment acceptance applications for iOS and Android devices, reporting and administrative dashboard, and a reseller portal for onboarding and portfolio management.

Transactions will be processed via CardFlights PCI-DSS Level 1 compliant payment gateway.

By partnering with CardFlight, Cayan merchants can use encrypted mobile card readers that accept both chip cards and traditional magnetic stripe credit cards on both iOS and Android mobile devices via CardFlights SwipeSimple software. This partnership enables Cayan merchants to steer clear of the potentially huge costs associated with fraudulent charges via magnetic stripe cards.

CardFlight provides its customers with a mobile payments platform that includes: encrypted magnetic stripe readers that work through the audio jack of smartphones and tablets, software development kits (SDKs) for both iOS and Android platforms and a payment gateway service that allows the client to use any merchant account from their choice of processors

In July 2015, Payment Alliance International (PAI), an electronic payment processing solutions provider, entered an agreement with CardFlight also for EMV mobile POS (mPOS).