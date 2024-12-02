Cayan gets EMV certification with Worldpay

Cayan’s cloud-based Genius platform offers merchants more payment processors to choose from, including Worldpay processing. Worldpay’s customers can also use the Genius platform where merchants can manage the entire customer experience across locations and between channels without letting sensitive cardholder data get in the POS system.

The Genius platform accepts all forms of payment, including mobile wallets, and chip card transactions are processed in about 4 seconds, according to the company.

Cayan is a technology company focused on payment processing and supporting multichannel customer engagement platforms like the Cayan Unified Commerce Solution Suite and Genius Platform.

