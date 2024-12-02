Cayan boosts mobile payments with Genius Handheld

The new Genius Handheld can be used in conjunction with the Genius countertop solution or as a stand-alone in-aisle payment solution. Once connected to the stores wireless network, associates can take payments anywhere in the store.

Genius Handheld offers the same security, mobile payment options and checkout functionality (line-item display, digital signature capture, etc.) as Cayans flagship cloud-based, integrated Genius Platform. For retailers already using Cayans Genius Platform, theres no additional work to enable Genius Handheld as it leverages the same Genius API.

Genius Handheld, which is currently being piloted with a handful of retailers across the country, has a variety of a use cases, such as:

• Line-busting: Store associates can now take payments straight to shoppers waiting in line -- or before they even get into line

• Consultative selling: Complete the entire shopping experience with the customer on the shop floor -- from browsing and product selection right through to checkout

• Sidewalk sales: With a Wi-Fi connection or hotspot, Genius Handheld allows retailers to host sidewalk sales or pop-up shops and take payments on the spot

• Checkout flexibility: Genius Handheld provides retailers with a plethora of checkout configurations and options. It can be mounted to a checkout counter or be completely portable for use anywhere in the store

• Save the sale: If the retailers POS system is connected to the stores inventory, store associates can save the sale if an item is out of stock. They can order the item needed by the customer, take the payment, and have it delivered to the store for pick up or to the customers home.