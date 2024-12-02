According to Yahoo, cross-border payments remain a challenge in Africa, particularly in Francophone countries where financial systems are often fragmented, infrastructure is underdeveloped, and fees remain high. While digital payment solutions have improved global money transfers, many individuals and businesses in the region still rely on outdated agent networks or struggle with mobile wallet integrations. The demand for more efficient and affordable alternatives continues to grow.

In this context, Cauridor aims to address several challenges. Its platform integrates mobile wallets, bank transfers, and cash pickup services through a network of over 25,000 agents operating in Guinea, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone, and Liberia.

These agents, typically small business owners with point-of-sale (POS) devices, enable cash deposits, withdrawals, and bill payments. The company follows a hybrid model that combines traditional cash-based systems with digital payment infrastructure, a strategy commonly used by fintechs in the region. This approach has allowed Cauridor to establish remittance corridors to key markets such as Ghana and Nigeria and secure agreements with major financial services providers, including Ria, MoneyGram, and Western Union. The firm also collaborates with telecom operators such as Orange and MTN.

Competitive landscape and future outlook

Cauridor operates in a competitive market, with companies such as Onafriq (formerly MFS Africa) and Thunes serving as major industry players.

The company attributes its recent growth to hands-on customer service, particularly in resolving issues such as rejected mobile money transactions due to incomplete Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements.

Cauridor maintains offices in Ivory Coast, Senegal, Guinea, Sierra Leone, and Liberia. The recent seed funding round, led by Pan-African venture capital firm Oui Capital with participation from Rally Cap, BKR Capital, and angel investors, will support the company’s expansion into new markets, including upcoming offices in Mali and Nigeria.