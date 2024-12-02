Cathay Pacific reveals data breach

According to the company, the data breach was discovered during ‘ongoing IT security processes’ and they took immediate action to investigate and contain the incident. There was no evidence that the information obtained by the hackers has been misused.

Data obtained in the breach include passenger names, nationalities, dates of birth, phone numbers, email addresses, passport numbers, identity card numbers, frequent flyer programme membership numbers, customer service remarks, and historical travel information.

In addition, Cathay Pacific admits that 403 expired credit card numbers were accessed, as well as 27 card numbers without CVVs. According to the company, the combination of information accessed varies for each passenger affected, thus they are advising anyone who thinks they may be affected by the incident to visit infosecurity.cathaypacific.com or contact the company directly.

Data security breaches in the travel industry have made international headlines recently. Earlier in 2018, financial and personal data has been stolen from potentially hundreds of thousands of British Airways customers who booked online.