Cathay Pacific partners Adyen as more consumers turn to online transactions

Adyen offers 250 payment methods globally via its payments platform. The partnership with Cathay lets the airline offer passengers a range of payment methods, regardless of the device used, scmp.com reports. As online shopping becomes more commonplace in Hong Kong, merchants try to find easier ways of letting consumers make transactions in a bid to increase online purchases and improve the overall buying experience.

The online shopping boom has also led to a wave of payment solution providers establishing themselves in Hong Kong. In September 2014, Australian ecommerce merchant and payment solutions platform eWAY moved into supporting businesses in Hong Kong. In March, 2015, digital payments platform Braintree, owned by Paypal, expanded its operations into Asia and launched an office in Hong Kong.

