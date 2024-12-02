Catella: banks and corporates see less access to estate financing

“The Main index has seen a relatively small decrease of 0.2 points to 41.0. The Expectation index has increased to 46.7,” says Martin Malhotra, Project Manager at Catella.

The Current Situation index fell by 5.6 points to 35.4, which is the lowest point since the CREDI surveys began in May 2012. In contrast, the Expectation index increased from 41.4 to 46.7, its highest point since September 2015.

“During the Q1 2016, Sweden has had a growth rate of 4.2%, driven by household consumption and investments. Catella believes that the property market will be affected by worsened access to debt financing, as observed in the CREDI survey.,” says Arvid Lindqvist, Head of Research at Catella.