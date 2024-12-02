Catcha to expand ecommerce operations with USD 100 million investment

Patrick Grove, co-founder and group CEO, has stated that the group plans to launch its first VoD demand service in South-East Asia and the Middle East by Q1 2015. The content for the VoD will be sourced from the US, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and India.

Grove has also informed that the group considers another round of investments in the near future, between USD 100 million and USD 200 million for acquiring minority stakes in the internet business in the markets the group is currently present. Moreover, the group, he highlights, considers investing in Vietnam as part of the near future agenda.

Catcha Group is an international investment group that controls companies involved in media, new media, online classifieds and ecommerce and holds 50 other private investments in the online space.