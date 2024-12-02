Casumo selects MuchBetter as new instant payment option

The cooperation will offer players a new instant deposit and payout option, as well as lower Casumo’s transaction costs via MuchBetter’s commercial model.

With the MuchBetter e-wallet, players can instantly move money in and out of their MuchBetter accounts with their smartphone and fingerprint. The app offers speedy registration and in-app KYC authentication. Players can sign up to the MuchBetter app in minutes, and start making payments instantly, which helps prevent drop-outs.

For more information about MuchBetter, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.