Castles Technology partners with Worldline

Specifically, Castles Technology has announced a strategic partnership with Worldline for the launch of its Android payment terminals and associated services, including repair and staging, in international markets. This collaboration allows Castles Technology to further solidify its position in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region. It also aims to position the company for growth in other regions by offering an extensive range of new products and services on a worldwide scale.

With a well-established track record spanning over three decades, Castles Technology is reinforcing its commitment to providing secure, reliable, and innovative payment solutions that help businesses globally. In the company press release, officials from Castles Technology expressed their enthusiasm regarding the partnership, emphasising the company's 30 years of experience.

Worldline's pursuit of a robust global presence and reliable support led to the selection of Castles Technology as a partner in more than 150 countries. This decision was influenced by Castles Technology's profound knowledge and expertise in both international and local payment systems.

According to Worldline, the defining factor setting Castles Technology apart was its commitment to customer satisfaction and exceptional flexibility. The firm's direct access to the semiconductor industry in Taiwan further reinforced its reputation for delivering high-quality, dependable products. The company maintains full ownership and control over its manufacturing facilities, ensuring stringent quality standards and flexibility in product delivery.

Officials from Worldline discussed how Castles Technology's Android POS solutions would enhance Worldline's payment processing capabilities and expand their presence in the international commerce landscape. The partnership aims to reshape the payment solutions industry by offering secure and innovative options, with Android technology facilitating the deployment of customized business applications.

More information about the two companies

Castles Technology specialises in payment acceptance solutions, offering terminals, new solutions, and services to support the payment ecosystem. The company works with banks, merchants, fintechs, acquirers, ISVs, and PSPs, and they have deployed millions of POS terminals worldwide to serve retailers of all sizes. Castles Technology also specialises in Android payment acceptance, providing secure solutions with global and local reach.

Worldline is a company dedicated to helping businesses of all sizes accelerate their growth quickly, simply, and securely. With advanced payment technology and local expertise, Worldline aims to empower the growth of businesses from all over the world.

