Castles Technology completes Spire Payments acquisition

Spire Payments provides payment solutions, software applications, and payment development environments to promote transactions at all end points around a user experience. The acquisition will allow Castles Technology to deliver payment solutions from in-store acceptance services to value-added solutions.

Castles Technology will continue to invest in Spire Payments solutions, providing solutions for its customers including merchants, retailers, and local partners with whom Castles Technology and Spire Payments have built partnerships. As demand for innovative payments continues to grow exponentially, Castles Technology’s customers will benefit from a strong local presence.