Castle announces risk-based adaptive authentication service

Castle provides threat prevention and protection for users helping organizations keep customer friction low and security high. The behavioural analytics allow organizations to respond to threats in real-time with risk-based authentication and initiate automated workflows for account recovery.

As part of todays announcement, Castle is releasing its integration with Cloudflare, a codeless Castle app built on top of Cloudflares Apps with Workers. In addition, delivering strong user security will continue to be a priority for the company, and Castle plans to bring the same functionality to other serverless environments.