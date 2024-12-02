Caspian teams up with Brave New Coin to help institutional investors

Through the partnership, Caspian aims to incorporate BNC’s comprehensive market data to assist in calculating fairer fees and market positions for traders using the Caspian platform.

BNC’s integrated Spot Price engine not only gathers and analyses data from more than 200 exchanges, 24/7, but it also calculates a time-stamped, Global Weighted Average (GWA) of multiple price points every five minutes. The engine ensures that professional traders and investors can access reliable, up-to-date, and accurate data with more reasonable fees. Through the Caspian platform, traders buy and sell across a number of venues, with their trading fees and positions being calculated on its mark-to-market value, rather than an arbitrary cost or single exchange source.

As such, the blockchain’s company market data will be integrated into Caspian’s comprehensive Order & Execution Management System (OEMS). The full-stack crypto asset management platform offers pre-trade compliance, algorithms, portfolio management, risk, and reporting.

Brave New Coin, through this partnership, joins a list of Caspian’s existing partners, which includes cryptocurrency exchanges, such as Coinbase, Binance, BitMex, Bitfinex, Huobi, and Gemini.