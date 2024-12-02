Caspian chooses KuCoin to list its CSP Token

CSP is an ERC-20 utility token, which offers discounts and incentives on the use of the trading platform, and the development of third-party tools and features. The listing of the token follows a series of partnerships signed between the institutional cryptocurrency investor Caspian and Galaxy Digital, Coinbase, BitMex, OSL, Gemini, and B2C2.

Caspian provides investment managers and traders with a comprehensive Order and Execution Management System (OEMS), Portfolio Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS). It is a single interface into all major digital asset exchanges, a complete suite of trading algorithms, such as pairs trading and smart order routing, integrated compliance engine, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking. On the other hand, KuCoin is a Singapore-based international cryptocurrency exchange, founded in September 2017.