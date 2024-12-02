Caspian, Blockfills partner to offer off-exchange liquidity to crypto-trading clients

As part of the partnership, Caspian adds Blockfills to its list of over 30 crypto exchanges and liquidity providers it currently interfaces with. Moreover, as a challenge for traders today is finding the best price for a cryptocurrency when it could be trading on more than 200 exchanges globally, the collaboration comes as a solution to Blockfills’ clients who are now allowed to save time sourcing liquidity and who can obtain larger fills at better prices. This is obtained as Blockfills is aggregating the off-exchange liquidity hubs.

In addition, what is offered by Blockfills is support and market insight that is unavailable when trading with online exchanges. The company’s clients enjoy a FIX API that provides ultra-low-latency connectivity to their servers, which are co-located in data centers such as New York (NY4), London (LD4), and Tokyo (TY3).