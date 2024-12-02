Caspian, BitMEX team up to support crypto trading

BitMEX (Bitcoin Mercantile Exchange) is considered Bitcoin’s most advanced peer-to-peer trading platform, according to an official press release. The platform offers 100x leveraged trading of Bitcoin, Bitcoin futures, and swaps, along with altcoin futures for Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ripple. Over the last 30 days the average trading volume was USD 3 billion. Moreover, BitMEX offers financial products that give retail investors access to the global markets using financial products powered by Bitcoin.

Caspian is a solution that addresses the needs of traders and asset managers by offering a full suite covering the life cycle of the trade. The system enables investors to track performance, stay within their compliance limits, and understand their risk and exposure. The unified trading module enables trading across multiple exchanges and utilise algorithms to reduce slippage and improve performance.