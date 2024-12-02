Casio, Anderson Zaks to provide m-payment services

Casio’s handheld portable terminal has been integrated with Anderson Zaks’ RedCard Payment Application and Processing Service and completed acquirer accreditation testing. Together, the IT-9000 and RedCard allow mobile Chip & PIN transactions. The joint solution supports multiple applications on one device and integrates with a company’s business applications.

The partnership enables Casio to offer Chip & PIN payment options to merchants that need to accept mobile payments, and can be used at pop-up events, in car parks and at sites such as railway stations where data has to be saved and receipts printed on the spot.

Anderson Zaks provides payment processing services to businesses located across the UK and continental Europe.

In recent news, Image Retail Solutions, a supplier of EPoS hardware and software, has partnered with omni-channel payment service provider (PSP) Anderson Zaks for outsourced card payment processing services.