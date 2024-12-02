Casino signs deal with Ocado to boost ecommerce sales

Casino looks to build up its ecommerce capabilities. A strategic partnership with an international retailer seemed like a viable strategy.

The agreement includes plans to build a customer fulfilment centre using Ocados proprietary mechanical handling equipment.

Ocado said the deal would be earnings neutral in its 2018 financial year, which starts next week, with the costs of establishing the partnership offsetting the initial fees payable. The French supermarket group said that it plans to invest USD 20 million in 2018 to accelerate the development of the platform.