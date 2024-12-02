CASHU, MasterCard and Noor Bank launch prepaid card in UAE

UAE residents with a registered CASHU account will be able to create their Virtual MasterCard Prepaid Card to make payments on ecommerce portals that accept MasterCard. As a promotion, the card will be available for users to request free-of-charge for a period of 90 days from launch.

The launch of the CASHU Virtual MasterCard Prepaid Card in the UAE represents the first phase of the company’s prepaid card strategy, with similar cards planned for other key Arab markets, future features and plans for physical CASHU prepaid cards.