



MallowLink is an API network from Cashmallow that facilitates global remittances to over 40 countries and partners with cardless ATMs in 10 countries. To expand, Cashmallow has set up subsidiaries in Hong Kong and Singapore and acquired Japan's World Family Remit to optimise transaction services.

Furthermore, MallowLink has now partnered with RCBC's financial network, allowing travellers to withdraw cash without needing a physical card. This integration also enables users around the world to send remittances to the Philippines instantly. This collaboration offers a secure, cost-effective, and convenient method for accessing and transferring funds.

Travellers can initiate a withdrawal through MallowLink-connected applications, generate a secure QR code, and scan it at an RCBC ATM for immediate cash access. This process eliminates the need to carry bank cards, minimises high international transaction fees, and provides better exchange rates, improving the overall travel experience. Additionally, overseas workers can now transfer remittances to the Philippines more quickly and at better rates compared to conventional methods. Beneficiaries receive funds instantly, providing increased security, and savings in international money transfers.

Cashmallow officials emphasized that their partnership with RCBC marks an advancement in reshaping the way travellers and remittance senders can access funds in the Philippines. This collaboration improves the efficiency of financial services and accessing cash and sending remittances is faster, more secure, and more affordable.

Other news on RCBC

In February 2025, RCBC unveiled a SoftPOS solution in partnership with fintech provider Soft Space.This initiative positioned RCBC among the first commercial bank in the Philippines to adopt this technology. The new service, RCBC Tap-to-Phone, empowered micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to process card payments using Android smartphones equipped with NFC capabilities. SoftPOS, or Software Point-of-Sale, enabled merchants to handle transactions without conventional payment terminals by transforming NFC-enabled mobile devices into secure points for payment acceptance. With RCBC Tap-to-Phone, businesses could accept Mastercard and Visa payments—whether credit, debit, or prepaid—and produced QR codes as electronic receipts.