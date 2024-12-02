Cashless vending machines outperform cash-only counterparts, study finds

The report highlights the common practice of outfitting only high-volume machines with cashless technology, but the study’s findings suggest that low-performing vending machines can provide revenue growth once equipped with cashless hardware.

Vending operators that added cashless technology to machines experienced a sales growth of 110% on average over the first 18 months following deployment. This compares to the average 35% increase on the total population of machines studied.

Other study findings on average over the first 18 months following cashless technology deployment include:

26% growth in total transactions;

74% increase in credit card transactions and 13% increase in cash transactions;

70% of all growth was accounted for by increased transactions;

spend per transaction rose by 7% overall.

The results of the study were based on sales activity of 250,000 vending machines connected to USA Technology’s cashless payments platform nationwide, including 95,000 “low-performing” machines.