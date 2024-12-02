Cashfree, TradeIndia partner to enable digital payment solutions

The integration with Cashfree allows the SMEs on TradeKhata to make payouts, automate invoicing, and streamline customer management. Additionally, Cashfree will also allow TradeIndia to verify SME accounts when they sign up onto the TradeKhata platform.

According to techgenyz.com, Cashfree has introduced solutions such as instant settlements on its payment gateway, recurring payments via subscriptions, and a UPI stack with 15 ready-to-use integrations for business payment needs including collections, disbursals, and verifications using the UPI infrastructure.