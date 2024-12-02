Cashfree Payments supports Zepto with secure and smooth payments

Cashfree Payments’ Payment Gateway API has been integrated in Zepto’s mobile app to enable a faster checkout experience for customers. Customers can select any preferred mode of payments such as UPI, debit card, credit card, net-banking etc. supported by Cashfree Payments. Zepto uses the UPI intent flow offered by Cashfree Payments’ Payment Gateway, an integration type that automatically shows all the UPI apps, like PhonePe, Paytm, Google Pay etc. already installed on the customer’s mobile app.

Customers can choose the UPI app of their preference, the amount gets auto filled and customers can make the payment by entering the UPI PIN and completing the payment. The UPI intent flow increases the speed of UPI transactions as well as the success rates and is a secure and reliable way of offering UPI payments for businesses.











Enabling faster checkouts and refunds

Cashfree Payments supports Zepto’s mission of delivering groceries within 10 minutes by providing faster checkouts and high success rates. Cashfree Payments also provides 24/7 tech support which helps the hyperlocal company remain customer-first. Moreover, Zepto is also delighting customers with fast refunds to the linked bank account of customers, in case of UPI payments using Payouts, the API banking solution by Cashfree Payments.

The payments company’s officials said that as a payment platform, their focus is on providing an augmented checkout experience to customers and high transaction success rates for their partner businesses at affordable pricing. They are happy their solutions are enabling efficient payment experiences for Zepto’s customers and are contributing to the growth journey of distinctive businesses like Zepto.





The Indian payments ecosystem

With over 50% market share among payment processors, Cashfree Payments in an important player in bulk disbursals in India with its product, Payouts. Recently, SBI invested in Cashfree Payments, underscoring the company’s role in building a reliable payments ecosystem.

Cashfree Payments works closely with banks to build the core payments and banking infrastructure that powers the company’s products and is also integrated with major platforms such as Shopify, Wix, Paypal, Amazon Pay, Paytm, and Google Pay. Apart from India, Cashfree Payments products are used in eight other countries including the USA, Canada, and UAE.