Cashfree Payments supports eUPP to equip educational institutions with instant payments

Following this partnership, the 500 educational institutions on eUPP’s platform can now seamlessly track their payments collections directly via the eUPP application. Further, they will be able to use Cashfree’s payments suite to manage their payments flow directly from the eUPP mobile app. This has helped eUPP boost their transaction success rates and has enabled their customers to improve their service quality by offering greater transparency and functionality around payments on their existing platform and end customer touchpoints.











eUPP is an online fee payment management system for schools, colleges, universities, and other educational institutions. It brings all educational expenses on a single platform and provides maximum benefits to families, students, and parents from their expenditures towards education related activities.

Cashfree Payments’ payments infrastructure processes 20 million API requests every day, with 99.99% average system uptime. This payments platform is capable of offering higher success rates, owing to its direct integrations with banks, card networks, and third party payment players along with in-house dynamic routing algorithms.

Commenting on this development, representative from Cashfree Payments stated that digitalisation has gained an essential impetus in the recent past, which has also extended to the education sector. As a part of this partnership, they provided eUPP with a powerful and scalable payments infrastructure which cuts down its payment processing time and delivers a better experience to their customers.





More information about Cashfree Payments

Cashfree Payments is a payment and API banking solutions company. It provides full-stack payments solutions enabling businesses in India to collect payments and make payouts via all available methods with simple integration. Cashfree Payments’ offerings include an easy way to integrate payment gateways, a split payment solution for marketplaces, bank account verification API, and Auto Collect - a virtual account solution to match inbound payments to customers.

The company processes transactions worth USD 40 billion annually. It has leveraged technology to lead payment disbursals in India with more than 50% market share among payment processors. Cashfree Payments enables more than 150,000 businesses with payment collections, vendor payouts, wage payouts, bulk refunds, expense reimbursements, loyalty, and rewards. Apart from India, Cashfree Payments products are used in eight other countries including the USA, Canada, and UAE.





What does eUPP do?

eUPP is an education vertical oriented payment platform owned by Connexrm, a Singapore-based company, that has been managing various products in the education sector for more than 5 years and has a portfolio of products under its umbrella to help an institution cover the entire paradigm of their requirements. The markets covered by Connexrm in this short span of time include India, Vietnam, Dubai, Singapore, and Malaysia with aggressive targeting of the US and European markets in the near future.