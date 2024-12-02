Cashfree Payments launches UniFi

The product offering by the Bengaluru-headquartered fintech company is an innovative, single platform, where businesses can undertake their banking operations across banks and track their financial business transactions. The UniFi product suite comes with bank-grade security and can help businesses get a unified view of all their transactions.











Earning ISO certifications

In September 2022, Cashfree Payments has secured two new ISO certifications, namely ISO 27017 and ISO 27018.

Prior to this, the company had already earned the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, which means that it has implemented all the procedures and processes dictated by the Information Security Management System (ISMS) policy.

By earning the new ISO/IEC 27017:2015 certification, the company has fulfilled the Information Technology Security techniques and code of practice for Information Security for cloud services standards. Moreover, the ISO/IEC 27018:2019 certification proves that Cashfree Payments fulfils IT security techniques and code of practice for the protection of Personally Identifiable Information (PTI) in public cloud standards.

According to the company’s press release, with these three certifications under its belt, Cashfree Payments aims to establish and continually improve an information security management system (ISMS). Official representatives from Cashfree Payments stated in the same press release that these new certifications represent a token of trust from stakeholders and that the company is looking to implement high-standard data and security measures in order to protect the interests of its customers.