Cashfree Payments launches SoftPOS for businesses

The soft POS solution is available as an Android app that can be downloaded by any merchant using an Android-based smart device (smartphone or tablet), to accept payments from a client. Businesses can use the app to generate UPI QR codes, create payment links, enable card payments, and even record and manage cash collections, without the requirement of a hefty, expensive POS machine.

Merchants can download the SoftPOS app from Google Play Store and must sign in on the Cashfree Payments platform to use the app. However, to accept payments through tap and pay, merchants’ devices must run on Android 28 (Pie version) or any model launched in 2018 and above. Any payments made through additional methods require Android 23 version and above.

Cashfree Payments supports its customers by offering a wide array of payment methods, including digital wallets, EMI, and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) companies.