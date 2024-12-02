Cashfree Payments launches One Escrow





The plug-and-play escrow solution enables merchants to go live faster while being compliant with regulatory requirements. The offering comes as a response to the growing concerns over financial frauds and uncertainties in online transactions while also adapting to the changing regulations affecting businesses across several industries.











One Escrow features and use cases

Cashfree Payments’ officials stated that the new platform aims to increase trust, security, and transparency in online transactions. One Escrow’s capabilities range from agreement creation to escrow party identity verification, serving as a single platform for businesses to manage operational and compliance needs.



By using One Escrow, companies can add all parties related to an agreement, move the agreement through various states, and automate final payouts to beneficiaries included in the agreement object. Through the merchant dashboard, the platform provides comprehensive tracking of all transactions, including credits and debits related to an escrow agreement. Moreover, companies can also create multiple customer-level ledgers through APIs and dashboards to reconcile and manage pay-in and pay-out information. To ensure security and prevent financial fraud, all escrow parties are verified, including PAN and bank account details.



Furthermore, One Escrow can be tailored to support all business use cases, including payout, co-lending, supply chain financing, marketplaces, D2C, ecommerce, HRMS, and payroll platforms, among others. Some of the use cases include:

Milestone-based Payments for services and construction, ensuring that funds are released online when terms and conditions are met;

Ecommerce Marketplace that ensures supplier approvals are obtained for each transaction, especially for commission payments;

Brand or Campaign Payments that reduce tax liabilities for intermediary platforms connecting influencers with brands;

Supply Chain Financing that explores escrow constructs for borrower collections and virtual account-based solutions;

Alternate Investments that facilitate venture platforms and precision farming investments through escrow for project-based investments.





