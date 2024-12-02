



As per the information detailed in the press release, with the new solution, Cashfree Payments aims to equip the software platform with the tools to support simplified payment experiences for businesses, thus fostering expansion. Representatives from the company underlined that Cashfree Payments launched the Embedded Payments solution, one of India’s first platform-centric payments solutions which aligns with its commitment to make payments more efficient for both businesses and end consumers. The company developed a solution for platforms that aims to make these integrations more convenient, while also providing a streamlined solution to easily onboard businesses and manage their accounts and payments.











Cashfree Payments’ solution capabilities

The Embedded Payments solution intends to improve how software platforms, including enterprise resource planning (ERPs), customer relationship management (CRM), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), or billing platforms offer payment experiences to their end users. Nowadays, software platform developers find it difficult to integrate payments into the tools they develop for online businesses due to complexities, unsatisfactory user experience, operational overhead, and limited knowledge of compliance requirements. This leads to online businesses or merchants needing to separately integrate payment systems.



By integrating Embedded Payments, software platforms are set to enable end users to make payments for products or services directly on the platform, removing the need for redirection to another page or website for the payment process. Through this, Cashfree Payments aims to allow platforms to eliminate disruptions and drop-offs caused by external payment redirections. Embedded Payments allows digital platforms to offload compliance-related obligations, as the solution can offer risk and security checks while simultaneously ensuring complete compliance with the latest RBI guidelines around payments. Additionally, it can provide improved monetisation options, turning payments into a sustainable source of income. Software platforms can offer their clients more than 120 payment modes, without redirects and external interfaces as provided by traditional payment gateways. Moreover, platforms can onboard their users as merchants manage payments, refunds, settlements, and other post-payment workflows with one integration.



Currently, Cashfree Payments is an online payment aggregator, that also provides bulk disbursals in India with its Payouts with over 50% market share. The company collaborates with banks to develop the core payments and banking infrastructure that enables its products. In addition, Cashfree Payments is also integrated with platforms such as Shopify, Wix, PayPal, Amazon Pay, Paytm, and Google Pay. Besides India, Cashfree Payments solutions are leveraged in eight other countries including the USA, Canada, and UAE.